Former High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has said he is currently living in fear as a Ghanaian citizen.

The feeling, according to him, is as a result of the spate of killings in the country.

“I’m living in fear because when such things happen, we all talk about them and forget about them the next day when another thing happens, but we must be able to look at the factors that are contributing to this.

“There are too many arms in the system but what have we done about it as a country? Why on earth should a 31-year-old woman lose her life? For what reason should an innocent flower lose her life?” he quizzed.

He made these remarks on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem while reacting to the murder of Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kwaku Baffour Kyei’s daughter.

“We always talk about being a Christian country, but our pastors do not even speak against luxurious lifestyles. We see young people living large, and we don’t even know their source of wealth because people with money are given the front roles in the church.

“There is a general atmosphere and environmental factors. If you are in traffic and the children bang on your door saying you should buy something and you don’t, just look at the anger in their eyes; that is the mood of the street,” he bemoaned.

The victim, Akua Serwaa Kyei, was found unconscious at the back of her marital home at about 5:30 pm on August 3.

Her husband, who discovered her, alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked and a television set stolen.

But an initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into.

