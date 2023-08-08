Fred Nuamah, a contender against John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary, has said his decision to withdraw from the race is borne out of his relationship with the latter.

Mr Nuamah has said he was losing his brother as a result of his political ambition, and that was not something he was happy about.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the movie producer stated it was therefore important for him to take immediate steps to restore their friendship.

“We have a great relationship and from the beginning, it was quite difficult. I was losing my brother and that is not what family is for. So I have to quickly take a decision to win my brother back,” he said.

Mr Nuamah, a few months ago, raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging for ‘stealing’ his very good friend John Dumelo’s spot.

As a result, many called on him to step down for Mr Dumelo who represented the NDC in the 2020 election and polled 37,778 votes against the incumbent, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s 39,851 votes.

But Fred stated it is too late for him to step down since he engaged his friend [Dumelo] about his decision and he gave him his blessings.

He added he was surprised about Mr Dumelo’s u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL.

Following the development, Mr Dumelo clarified that his relationship with Mr Nuamah, who he has been friends with for almost two decades, is now strictly professional.

“If I see him, I will say hi and ask how he is, and move on,” Mr Dumelo stated, adding that he didn’t think Mr Nuamah would behave the way he currently is if he were still a true friend.

However, in an interesting twist, Mr Nuamah on Monday, August 7, 2023, wrote to the NDC about his decision to withdraw from the race and support Mr Dumelo.

ALSO READ: