The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for justice for victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election five years after the incident.

In a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey to mark the fifth anniversary, he said the profound impact of the indiscriminate firing of sophisticated assault rifles left many with life-changing injuries and instilled fear among voters.

He therefore called on government to implement the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event.

Ahead of the December polls, NDC urged Ghanaians to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pacify those who lost their lives in the violence.

“To bring end to the darkness that has befallen our homeland since the coming of the Akufo-Addo led government of the NPP, the NDC calls on all voters in Ghana to stand ready to massively vote out the Akufo-Addo government which has stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians. Ghana deserves to develop in peace and unity all the time” Mr. Kwetey added.

Read full statement below:

NDC STATEMENT ON THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AYAWASO WEST WUOGON BYE-ELECTION DISTURBANCES.

Exactly five years ago today, heavily armed men from the national security of Ghana invaded the bye-election for the replacement of the then deceased member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

In the confusion that followed, many persons received life-changing injuries from the indiscriminate firing of sophisticated assault rifles that the state sanctioned terrorists wielded.

The National Democratic Congress withdrew from the bye-election and that particular bye-election recorded the lowest turn out of any election in the history of the 4th Republic.

The Akufo-Addo government set up a high powered Commission of Enquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shameful episode and make appropriate recommendations. The sad reality today however is that the government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry thus leaving the seriously injured and economically challenged victims to fend for themselves in an economy destroyed beyond recognition by the singular ineptitude of the Akufo-Addo government.

This is the last year of the insensitive Akufo-Addo government which, with the Ayawaso West Wuogon disturbances as a focal learning point, managed to kill eight more people in order to win the 2020 general elections.

In the face of all this, the NDC calls on the government to immediately carry out the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event.

To bring end to the darkness that has befallen our homeland since the coming of the Akufo-Addo led government of the NPP, the NDC calls on all voters in Ghana to stand ready to massively vote out the Akufo-Addo government which has stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians. Ghana deserves to develop in peace and unity all the time.

ISSUED ON WEDNESDAY 31ST JANUARY, 2024

…..

HON. FIFI KWETTEY

(GENERAL SECRETARY)

