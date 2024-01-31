Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed disappointment on the current state of Ghana’s economy.

The former President has said the Akufo-Addo led government has driven the country into a ditch, adding this is not what he handed over.

Mr Mahama expressed his frustration while addressing a party faithful as part of his Building Ghana Tour in the Eastern Region.

“My brothers, looking at the state of Ghana today, this isn’t the country I handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo on 7th January 2017. The country has collapsed.

“Debt has swallowed the country. Taking your community as an example, no developmental project has been done since they came into power,” he lamented.

Mr Mahama expressed concern on the lack of developmental projects for the people of Asuogyaman and other regions under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Also, he condemned the politicisation of premix and outboard motor distribution to fishermen.

The former President pledged that if re-elected, proper measures will be put in place to ensure effective and non-political distribution.

“When NDC was in power, proper measures were put in place for fishermen to establish its landing beach committees where Premix was given to the committee to hand over to the fishermen, however, the narrative has changed now.

“Politicians are now in charge of the premix affecting the works of fishermen. We promised to change it when voted into power,” he said.

