The Founder/Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, commonly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has voiced strong criticism against the government’s continuous imposition of taxes on ordinary Ghanaians, particularly on essential services.

He specifically highlighted the recent introduction of a 15 percent VAT on electricity, asserting that it exposes the current administration’s economic mismanagement and warrants a low rating for the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government.

Reverend Andrews contended that both major political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, have fallen short of expectations despite Ghana’s abundance of natural resources.

During a ceremony in Kumasi outlining his party’s vision for the 2024 elections and the official launch of his campaign, he proposed the revival of defunct state-owned factories and the establishment of free ports to boost the export of locally manufactured products.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Reverend Andrews gave the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government a rating of 0.00%, accusing them of accomplishing very little.

He emphasized that the state of the nation has deteriorated since their tenure began, contradicting promises made during their campaign.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to vote for his party, emphasising that the focus should be on those who understand his message rather than solely on criticising the current government.

Addressing the issue of increased taxes, particularly on mobile money and electricity, Reverend Andrews argued that the government’s approach is causing more harm than good.

He likened the situation to a form of economic enslavement, where excessive taxation is used to control the populace. He expressed the hope that a change in leadership would alleviate these burdens.

Reverend Andrews further questioned the feasibility of the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the NDC, pointing out the lack of available factories needed to successfully implement such an initiative.

