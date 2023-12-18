The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to restore economic stability if elected as President.

He expressed confidence in the capable men and women within the NDC who, he believes, can address the economic challenges created by the current government under President Akufo-Addo.

During an address to students at the Sefwi Wiaso Nurses Training College, Mr Mahama emphasised that a future NDC government, if given the opportunity, would work to put the country’s economy on a solid foundation.

He attributed the current surge in fuel and food prices to what he described as the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“I met some drivers, and they apologized to me for voting me out. A gallon of petrol during my time was GH¢14, but now it’s above … or more; I can’t even tell. All these things are a result of the mismanaged economy.

“We buy fuel with dollars, so if the economy is not managed well and the dollar-to-cedi rate is lower, the prices of goods and services will decrease, but because the economy has been mismanaged, petrol is expensive. The NDC has the men and women to manage the economy very well. When we come back to power, we will ensure we make life better for you people,” he stated.