Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the governing NPP has driven the country into a ditch.

According to him, all sectors of the economy are presently at a standstill.

“This is very bad. The bus on which we are travelling has fallen into a ditch and we all have to help get it back on the road”, he said.

The former President who is seeking a comeback believes the NDC has the track record to return the country to the path of development.

“The only political party that can develop the country is the NDC. So we know there is a need for the NDC to return and restore the bus for the journey. The country is in a difficult place, the economy is bad, the country is in debt”, he emphasised.

John Mahama was speaking at a meeting with the Wenchi Tradition Council as he began a two-day tour of the Bono Region.

Dubbed “Building Ghana Tour”, the exercise will focus on meeting the electorates while announcing his bid to regain power as President.

The concerns gathered on the tour will feed into the NDC’s manifesto for the 2024 General Election.

Paramount Chief, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoapong Tabrako III emphasised the lack of development in the area and called for prioritisation of agriculture development.

“We have an agricultural based economy but we have not been very successful with it. We have a Farm College with at least 400 students, we want you to upgrade the college when you come into government”, he stated.

He added that, “You know the benefit of agriculture. I hope Wenchi becomes the best when it comes to agriculture in the country”.

According to the Former President, after over thirty years of constitutional rule, the country is yet to witness the expected development.

Touching on agricultural development, Mr. Mahama revealed the NDC’s plan to build a cashew processing plant in the Bono Region for agricultural transformation.

“When we come into power agriculture and agriculture processing will be a priority. We will develop them together. If an area grows cassava, a processing plant will be developed there. Brong Ahafo leads cashew production in the country so we will give it the deserved attention”, he promised.

Meanwhile, the former President Mahama has assured of willingness to complete stalled projects in the area.