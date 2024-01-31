The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on Ghanaians to vote in the December elections based on their conscience and not be swayed by financial inducements.

He cautioned against potential monetary gifts and material offerings from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and encouraged citizens to vote against them.

Mahama expressed his belief that the NPP government might attempt to use financial incentives to influence the upcoming elections.

Despite this, he urged Ghanaians to accept such offerings graciously and make voting decisions based on the current state of the economy.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency, Mahama cited the example of Assin North, where delegates accepted money but voted independently.

He encouraged the people of Frankadua to follow a similar approach in the upcoming elections.

“They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them.

“I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama also criticised President Akufo-Addo, accusing him of mismanaging the country.

He asserted that the country bears no resemblance to the state he handed over to President Akufo-Addo.

“My brothers, looking at the state of Ghana today, this isn’t the country, I handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo on 7th January, 2017. The country has collapsed.”

“Debt has swallowed the country. Taking your community as an example, no developmental project has been done since they came into power,” he said.

