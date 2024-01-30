The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has described as baseless, calls for the office to be scrapped.

According to him, these critics have failed to acknowledge the performance and effectiveness of the office over the years.

Mr Agyebeng made these remarks at a round table discussion on Tuesday.

“We hear calls, a lot of the time from very high places, that the OSP should be scrapped and that it serves no useful purpose. On another score, there have been and there are attempts to discredit the office and its principal officers unfairly and unjustly, alongside formidable resistance and pushback.

“A careful examination of the reasons for the calls to do away with the OSP suggests that they were made without reference to the actual performance of the office in the six years of existence and that the calls are borne out of many of the teething challenges confronting the establishment of the office,” he stated.

In recent times, the office has been under pressure over the inability to successfully prosecute a single case since its establishment.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, asserted that the creation of the office was an act in futility, stressing that it would not achieve any results in the fight against corruption.

But former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini believes the office has a unique mandate of fighting corruption and corruption-related offenses.

In his view, a discussion about whether the office is beneficial to the State or not should not even come up.

However, amidst the opposition and setbacks, the Special Prosecutor, insists the office serves a useful purpose in the fight against corruption.

