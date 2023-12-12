Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was an act in futility.

Speaking during the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, 2021, the Speaker of Parliament stressed that the office will not achieve any results in the fight against corruption.

Speaker Bagbin insists the Attorney General’s department should rather be decoupled from the Ministry of Justice.

“As for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything but you went ahead and passed it,” he said.