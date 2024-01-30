Professor of surgery at the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), Prof. Afua Hesse, has called on doctors and other health workers to uphold the highest ethical standards in their profession.

Prof. Hesse stressed the significance of doctors treating every patient with compassion, regardless of their background or status.

The first female Professor of Paediatric Surgery at the UGMS encouraged health workers to prioritise patients’ needs and consistently provide quality care.

“Do not look at the appearance or the pocket size of your patients before deciding on how you behave or treat them.

“Many have treated or mistreated angels without knowing—those who will bless you daily by praying for you are those who have nothing but whom you esteemed and made them feel special from your first encounter,” she said.

In a speech to the 2024 graduating students of the University of Ghana’s College of Health Sciences, Prof. Hesse urged health professionals to prioritise patients’ needs over financial gains.

Mrs. Hesse cautioned the graduates against allowing monetary gain to be the primary motivation for practicing medicine.

She argued that the pursuit of money can be fleeting and shortsighted and that the real reward of medicine comes from helping patients and making a difference in their lives.

“If, however, you seek excellence in all you do, leading and innovating with appropriate technology even in our resource-poor environment, money will come chasing after you so much that you and your children’s children will be blessed beyond measure,” she said.

ALSO READ: