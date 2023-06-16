Doctors in Sri Lanka set a new Guinness World Record when they removed the world’s largest kidney stone from a retired soldier earlier this month.

The 1.76-pound growth was surgically removed from former sergeant Canistus Coonge, 62, on June 1 at the Columbo Army Hospital, the Sri Lankan Army said.

The kidney stone measured 5.264 inches, or roughly the size of a grapefruit.

The stone has since been formally added to the Guinness World Records as the “largest and the heaviest kidney stone” removed through surgery.

The previous record-holder was a paltry 5.11-inch kidney stone removed in India in 2004, the official website says.

Photographs from the surgery show the large stone being weighed and measured in the operating room.

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and salt that form inside the kidneys, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While passing a stone naturally can be extremely painful, they typically do not cause permanent damage if they are treated in a timely manner.