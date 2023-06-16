Supporters and delegates have flocked the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in large numbers, eagerly awaiting the filing of nomination forms by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the party’s presidential race.

The Vice President becomes the second among the 10 other aspirants to file nomination after former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, filed his earlier this week.

Many of these enthusiastic individuals, interviewed by JoyNews, expressed their unwavering support for Dr Bawumia, citing his competence as the primary reason for their endorsement.

Top officials of the party including former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware and former National Organiser, Sammy Awuku picked up the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia last month.

One of his contenders, Mr Kyerematen, submitted his forms on Monday.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia wrote: ”Dear Friends, God willing… Friday, 16 June, I shall file my nomination forms and contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) Presidential Primary. It is possible.”

Check photos and video below:

Bawumia files nomination form