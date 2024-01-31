In response to the recent killings in Bawku and Binduri, the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has implemented significant measures to ensure the safety and security of residents.

During an emergency meeting held on Monday, 22 January, 2024, the REGSEC announced a revised curfew and a temporary ban on motorbike riding in the Binduri district.

To mitigate the potential risks that arise during the nighttime, the REGSEC has adjusted the curfew hours in Bawku. Previously set from 8:pm to 5:am, the curfew hours will now be from 6:pm to 6:am. This extension aims to restrict nighttime activities and preserve public safety in the affected area.

Furthermore, the REGSEC has also decided to impose a temporary ban on the riding of motorbikes in the Binduri district.

This measure intends to prevent any possible misuse of motorbikes for criminal activities and to aid in the identification of perpetrators.

The District Security Committee (DISEC) of the Binduri District Assembly has been directed to enforce this ban promptly, beginning on 29th January, 2024.

Alhaji Abubakar Inusah, Chief Director/RCD for the Regional Minister, has emphasized the importance of these measures in maintaining law and order, saying that the safety of residents and the prevention of further violence remain top priorities for the REGSEC.

As these new measures come into effect, residents are encouraged to comply with the revised curfew hours and abide by the temporary ban on motorbike riding in the Binduri district.

This forms part of measures REGSEC and all relevant authorities are tirelessly putting in place to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

