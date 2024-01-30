Host of Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei-Agyemang is set to lead a massive demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The protest set for Valentine’s day, February 14 is in protest of the abysmal performance of the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

This follows Black Stars’ exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

With the hope of ending the country’s 42-year trophy drought, the team exited at the group phase with just two points.

Ghana recorded two draws against Egypt and Mozambique after suffering a defeat against Cape Verde in their opener.

The Black Stars’ early exit means the team has suffered back-to-back group phase exit in the history of the AFCON.

Due to this shambolic performance of the team, Osei Agyemang, who is an award-winning broadcaster blamed GFA for spending a lot of the tax payer’s monies with no results.

He is therefore leading the massive demonstration to demand accountability especially on the budget for the AFCON.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who was the head coach of the team has been sacked following the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 34th edition of the AFCON.

A roadmap has however been unveiled by the GFA to appoint a new coach.

