Fred Nuamah, a contender against John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary primary, has arrived at the voting centre to interact with delegates.

Donning a white polo t-shirt and jeans, Mr Nuamah was seen all smiles as he engaged with delegates.

He told Joy News in an interview that there is no tension between him and Mr Dumelo but he won’t back down from the race . He’s confident of winning the primary and securing the seat for the NDC in the main elections.

The contest between the two best friends can best be described as a tug of war.

Mr Dumelo, who lost the parliamentary elections to Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party during the general election in 2020, is confident that his one-time best friend will lose the primary.

However, Mr Nuamah, relatively new in the game, is also optimistic about his chances of winning against Mr Dumelo.

