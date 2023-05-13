Voting is underway in several parts of the country as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elects a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.

The presidential primary will take place in 275 out of the 276 constituencies initially earmarked for the polls except in the Manhyia South Constituency, which will not vote in the parliamentary primary too.

The parliamentary primaries will be held in 212 constituencies, with 16 put on hold, and 47 going unopposed.

Some 692 aspirants are contesting the parliamentary primaries, and two in the presidential primary though three were expected to contest.

One of the aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, withdrew at the 11th hour with former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and former President John Dramani Mahama being the ones in the race.

Per the breakdown, 259 constituencies will fully participate in both the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Sixteen constituencies will participate in only the presidential and not the parliamentary, while Manhyia South would not take part in the election at all due to some internal disputes.

Delegates have promised to elect new executives who will return the party to power in 2024.