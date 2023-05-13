There was a disagreement between National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives at Awutu Senya East (Kasoa) and regional executives over the choice of venue for the primaries.

Constituency executives are advocating for the election to be held at Odukpongkpehe School Park while the regional executives want the Ofaakor DA Basic School.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei suggests some party supporters are gathered at the Odukpongkpehe school Park while others are at the Ofaakor DA Basic school.

The development has delayed the electoral process which was set to commence at 7 am.

Some party supporters on Friday traded blows at the constituency office when supporters of one of the aspiring candidates expressed their displeasure over a change in the venue.

The agitated supporters, who were followers of Dina Tetteh, stormed the party office, causing some of the constituency executives to flee for safety.

In an interview with Adom News, the irate supporters accused the regional chairman, Richard Asiedu, of favouring Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the former parliamentary candidate, by changing the agreed-upon venue.

However, Phylis Naa Koryoo Okunnor denied knowledge of the venue change and stated that she was focused on her campaign, believing that she would emerge victorious.

The situation was eventually brought under control with the intervention of police officers from the Kasoa Division.

