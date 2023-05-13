The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put in place stringent security measures for its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The party has liaised with the Ghana Police Service to provide adequate security in all polling centers across the country.

Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Bande, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM Friday.

He also noted that, aspirants will be held liable for the misconduct of supporters on election day and punished accordingly.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary added that they must ensure their supporters are disciplined for a peaceful election.

He indicated that they have given the police authority to maintain law and order for a violent free primaries.

Mustapha Bande is optimistic the NDC will be the ultimate winner after the primaries and be united for the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, all legal barriers have been removed for the Electoral Commission (EC) to supervise the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

A total of 356,024 voters are expected at 420 voting centres.

Each voting centre is supposed to take a maximum of 1,200 delegates.

A delegates list will be used at polling centres and a delegate will have to produce a valid national voters ID issued by the EC to be able to vote.

Whereas a total of 117 and 107 candidates are competing for seats in Accra and Kumasi respectively, the third most contested place is the Volta Region with 75 candidates.