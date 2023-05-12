There was chaos at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency office at Awutu Senya East (Kasoa) when supporters of one of the aspiring candidates expressed their displeasure over a change in the venue for the May 13th primaries.

The agitated supporters, who were followers of Dina Tetteh, stormed the party office, causing some of the constituency executives to flee for safety.

Videos and photos circulating online show that some party members exchanged blows in front of the office while others attempted to vandalise the property.

In an interview with Adom News, the irate supporters accused the regional chairman, Richard Asiedu, of favouring Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the former parliamentary candidate, by changing the agreed-upon venue.

However, Phylis Naa Koryoo Okunnor denied knowledge of the venue change and stated that she was focused on her campaign, believing that she would emerge victorious.

The situation was eventually brought under control with the intervention of police officers from the Kasoa Division.

ALSO READ: