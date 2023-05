New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has unveiled an online platform to mobilise funds for his campaign.

The flyers of the app which have gone viral suggest the app is dubbed Ketewa Biara Nsua Campaign.

The name literally means no contribution is too little.

The app can be downloaded at www.alankyerematen.com.

Also, donations can be made by dialling *713*242#.

Check out full details of the app below:

ALSO READ: