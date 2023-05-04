Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, is the key to Ghana’s industrial revolution, former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Boaben Asamoa, has said.

According to him, given the current socio-economic conditions in the country, Ghana needs a leader who is well vested in trade and commerce.

Mr Asamoa, who is the spokesperson for Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team, made the comment in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

He stated that the vision of the NPP flagbearer hopeful to lead the industrial revolution is the reason the country’s economy is still afloat.

The former Adentan MP said government’s flagship One District One Factory is the brainchild of Mr Kyerematen.

“Ghana’s economy is still afloat because of the vision of Alan Kyerematen. His vision and belief in industrial revolution is the reason why the Ghanaian economy is still afloat. Who could have imagined cars would be assembled here in Ghana? The automobile industry alone has proven a magic card from the former Trade and Industry Minister,” he stated.

Mr Boaben maintained that, a person who is sensitive to Ghanaian needs and can make them understand the importance of voting is Alan.

He said a party seeking to break the 8 cannot sidestep Mr Kyerematen for any other candidate ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections.

“If our message is bitter, the credibility of the messenger can soften people’s heart to retain NPP in power in 2024,” Mr Asamoa added.

With over a decade of experience as Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Kyerematen remains one of the longest-serving sector Ministers in Africa, evident in the several international platforms he has been appointed to.

Mr Kyerematen would be contesting the presidential primaries alongside Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong and Kennedy Agyepong.