Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team is alleging that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is being imposed on delegates.

He claims some people in government clandestinely call delegates affiliated to Mr Kyerematen to intimidate them.

“Bawumia is taking over by right and we know people in government like Ministers, MMDCEs and even Regional Chairmen intimidating people seen with Alan Kyerematen,” he alleged on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He bemoaned how the Vice President is taking advantage of incumbency over the other aspirants even before the party comes out with guidelines for the elections.

“We get calls from the regions about the things some appointees and Regional Chairmen are doing against us. It is very sad,” he bemoaned.

Mr Asamoa said the impression the current situation is giving the Alan campaign team is that the party is favouring Dr Bawumia over others.

“The Vice President is touring the country with government resources and state apparatus to the disadvantage of the other aspirants,” he stated.

Mr Asamoa bemoaned how the leadership of the New Patriotic Party has turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the activities of the Vice President.

“As far as handling of the election management process, I am very disappointed in leadership. The party is waiting too long; the party General Secretary and Chairman must set up,” he fumed.

This notwithstanding, Mr Asamoa predicted a landslide victory for Mr Kyerematen in the flagbearership elections.

“It is Alan’s time to lead the NPP. This is not a time to experiment with another candidate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has announced he will contest in the NPP flagbearership race.