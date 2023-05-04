Son of former flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr Edward Mahama, has passed on.

The sudden demise of Naval Officer Ismail Mahama occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2023 in the United States of America.

He is the eldest son of PNC’s longest serving leader who was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador-at-large by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His death was confirmed by General Secretary of PNC, Janet Nabla.

“May the good Lord console H. E. Dr Edward N. Mahama, the wife and the entire family. Damarifa Dua,” she wrote.