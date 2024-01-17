Flagbearer aspirant of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Sampson Asaaki Awingobit, has called on the national executives to put its house in order and as a matter of urgency take steps to resolve all disputes ahead of this year’s general elections.

Particularly, he has appealed to the 2020 flagbearer, David Apasera and former Chairman, Moses Dani Baah to withdraw its court case against the party.

“PNC used to be the major political party but cannot boast of that today. I want to appeal to the current crop of leadership especially the presidential candidate for the 2020 elections who took the party to court on two counts to take the case out of court,” he appealed.

The duo in September 2021 sued 18 top PNC executives over their removal from office and were seeking an order barring the General Secretary, Janet Nabla, from holding herself out as such.

But Mr Awingobit in an exclusive with Adomonline.com said the party needs to be united if it wants to remain the third force in Ghana.

According to him, the internal wrangling is deepening the cracks in the party and does not augur well for its electoral fortunes.

“In PNC we are one family, we disagree to agree and that is one of the fundamental things that our people must understand. Since 2022, the case has been in court and not seeing the headway so he should withdraw both cases and resolve it internally.

“I think resolving the case is much more unity building. They should withdraw the case for the sake of the 2024 elections and themselves because they wouldn’t want to be the cause of EC striking out PNC,” he said.



