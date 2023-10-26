Hours after news broke that the People’s National Convention (PNC) has petitioned the Police CID to arrest and prosecute its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential elections, the internal wrangling in the party has deepened.

On Wednesday, reports went viral that the party was dragging David Apasera to court for allegedly stealing a land cruiser belonging to the party.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Asana Nabla in an interview alleged that the vehicle in question was donated by the former flagbearer of the party, Dr Edward Mahama to help Mr Apasera carry out his campaign in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

According to her, Mr. Apasera has since failed to return the vehicle to the party after the elections despite several attempts to retrieve same.

But reacting to the news, Mr Apasera said the person carrying herself as the General Secretary has been suspended from the party, hence has no locus to take such an action.

“This is a lady who told everybody that I stole 1.7 million of the party’s money. I am in court now for defamation. The Good Lord will guide us all and the truth will be known,” he added.

Mr. Apasera also stressed that the allegations were deliberate attempts to tarnish his image and bring his reputation into disrepute.

“It is a game plan and the game plan is to use every means to soil my name. I have risen from grassroots level to this level. From an assemblyman to this level. I have never stolen anything and I will never steal anything. Whatever is mine is mine and I am prepared for whatever it takes.

“They know what they are saying and what they are doing. They know that they are telling lies. They are trying to tarnish my image.”

READ MORE: