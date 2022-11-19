Officials of the People’s National Convention (PNC) on Thursday impounded an official vehicle from 2020 Presidential Candidate David Apasera.

The vehicle was confiscated near Cantonments in Accra with the aid of officials from the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.

The action follows the purported dismissal of Mr Apasera and the National Chairman of the PNC Moses Danibaah from the party.

They were ordered by the National Executive Committee not to hold themselves as officeholders of the party.

The two took the matter to court, which referred them back to the party for redress.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has indicated that it will not engage the PNC in any of its activities until its internal wrangling is resolved.

Steps are, therefore, being taken by the party to restore sanity in its leadership.

On Thursday, Mr Apasera’s official vehicle with registration number GR 7506-20 was impounded.

It was taken to the Cantonments Divisional Police Command and his statement was taken.