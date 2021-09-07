The People’s National Convention (PNC) has sacked its 2020 Presidential candidate, David Apasera, and its National Chairman, Moses Danibaah, from office.

This follows an extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting that saw the party overturn the suspension of its General Secretary, Janet Nabla.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

PNC Secretary Janet Nabla

This was on the back of a petition from Madam Nabila, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the party, Muniru Mohammed; and the party’s Communications Director for the North East Region Memuna Yidana.

Present at the meeting were nine regional chairmen and secretaries, some national officers as required by law.

The National Vice Chairman, Henry Asante and Sam Adeifio (the Central Regional Secretary) were present virtually via Zoom.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Bala Maikankan has since been sworn in as the acting national chairman.

Read the full communique below:

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE EXTRAORDINARY PNC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN KUMASI, 7TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021