Suspended General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Janet Asana Nabla, maintains she remains the secretary of her party.

She explained that the suspension was null and void because the supposed August 28 meeting fell short of forming a quorum in line with Article 45 (3) of the PNC’s constitution which requires nine (9) out of sixteen (16) regional chairmen of the party to be present.

“I’m still the General Secretary of the PNC and no one can change that!” she stressed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

On August 28, 2021, the PNC Chairman, Moses Dani Baah announced the suspension of Janet Nabla. The decision, he explained, was due to some alleged acts of misconduct found not to be in the party’s interest.

But, the embattled General Secretary maintained that she was being hounded from the party for exposing the “shady deals” of the National Chairman and Leader, David Apasera.

“I complained about how the Leader and the Chairman misappropriated the party’s funds to the tune of GH₵1.7 million during the 2020 elections and they now want to get me out but I will fight back,” Mrs Nabla assured.

She indicated that the PNC founder Dr Hilla Limann was incorruptible but Dani Baah and Apasera want to destroy his legacy and “I won’t allow that”.

Janet Nabla is seeking the impeachment of the National Chairman and its 2020 flagbearer, David Apasera, ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on September 7, 2021.

Listen to more from her in the attached audio below: