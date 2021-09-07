Nana Akua Ampim Darko, a midwife at the Pentecost Hospital, has shared medical knowledge about male circumcision.



In Ghana, it is a norm for a male child to be circumcised not long after birth. Although there are religious reasons behind this, scientifically it has been proved that removing the foreskin of the penis reduces the bacteria that can live under the foreskin.



Speaking on male circumcision on eTV, she clarified that the act does not only have to be done when the person is still a baby but can be done even when he is 50 years and above. However, this is also on one condition.



“So long as the penis is able to erect, circumcision can be done. If you’re 50 years, 55 or even 60 years and you want to be circumcised, it can be done considering your penis can still erect,” she said.



The midwife assured that circumcision at an old age does not negatively affect a man’s performance sexually because removing a little foreskin at the tip is not exactly cutting the penis.



Again, she advised that although circumcision can be done at any age, it is important to have it done at a younger age because the longer it stays, the more bacteria and dirt gets clogged underneath the foreskin.

This, she said, can be a problem even to the person’s sexual partner in future because the dirt could give her vaginal infections.