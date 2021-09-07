Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex after re-joining the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo’s return to Carrington on Tuesday was the first time he has been back at United’s training base since leaving the club 12 years ago for Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80m transfer.

United’s new No. 7 spoke with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to the players not away on international duty. Ronaldo then partook in his first training session with his new teammates.

The 36-year-old could be in line to make his second United debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle or, alternatively, or in their Champions League group-stage opener away at Young Boys on Tuesday.

“It is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club,” a Manchester United statement read.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for United against Newcastle on Saturday

Ronaldo, who was signed from Juventus on a two-year contract, arrived in Manchester last Thursday after being released early from the Portugal squad after picking up a suspension.

Ronaldo is in fine goalscoring form after scoring two late goals in Portugal’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland last Wednesday to become the highest-scoring international men’s footballer ever.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo talks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his first day back at Carrington

