District Police Commander for Kpandai Distric, DSP Richard Odartey, has issued a stern warning to residents who assault suspected thieves after they arrest them to desist from the act.

Residents of Mbowura, a suburb of the Kpandai District mercilessly beat up a suspected thief and inflicted cutlass wounds on him as well.

It took the timely intervention of the police to save the suspect.

While the police say it is hunting down persons who engaged in that act, it has warned residents against such actions.

In an interview with Adom News’ reporter Odehyeba Owusu Job, DSP Odartey said the act is unlawful, hence people should desist from it.

“A suspect is supposed to be handed over to the police for thorough investigations to continue. It is not for civilians to invite others to beat the suspect up. That act is unlawful and anybody seen engaging in it will be dealt with according to law,” he warned.

He also warned criminals in the district to desist from their ways or face the law.

“Those who have also decided to engage in thievery and other criminal activities should also move to other areas. Because police will clamp down on you. If you are unlucky for us to save you, the residents may even kill you before we rescue you so please desist from that act,” he said.

