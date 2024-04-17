The People’s National Convention (PNC) has dismissed reports about the resignation of some 11 National Executive Committee (NEC) and the formation of a new party – the People’s National Party (PNP).

The resignation of 11 out of 16 NEC members follows disagreements, likely exacerbated by the High Court ruling regarding Janet Nabla’s suspension and David Apasera’s reinstatement.

One of the members, Sulemana Seidu at a press briefing on Wednesday, announcing the break away indicated a fundamental disagreement with the reinstated leadership’s suitability to lead the party effectively.

However, a statement issued by the National Communications Secretary of PNC, Awudu Ishaq, has urged members to remain steadfast.

The statement added that, members should not be influenced by what it described as the deceitful actions of the former General Secretary, Janet Nabila and her group.

The statement denounced the claim that eleven regions supported the new party as a falsehood aimed at deceiving the public.

“The PNC calls on the rank and file of the party most especially our branch, constituency and regional executives to stay resolute and avoid the temptation to be swayed by the disgruntled former General Secretary and her cabal who have always resorted to all manner of lies in their attempt to bring down the PNC for their selfish and self-seeking agenda.

“The party hereby states that the alleged support of this decision by eleven out of sixteen regions is a blatant lie intended to mislead the general public into believing that the supposed new political party is worth its sort. Furthermore, the decision to adopt the People’s National Party amounts to an illegality since the PNC is an offshoot of the PNP,” the statement noted.

The party further declared the PNP as illegal, citing its historical roots as a derivative of the original PNP and has vowed to pursue all legal means to prevent its usage.

“To this end, we shall use every legitimate and legal avenue available to us to stop the use of the name PNP.

“As much as the party needs every single member to grow its numbers, we are unfazed by the decision by any person or group of persons to voluntarily leave the party especially when their conduct has proven to be inimical to the fortunes of the party,” it added.

