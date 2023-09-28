The People’s National Convention (PNC) has disassociated itself from the planned demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

The position of the party comes on the back of a flyer, announcing its participation.

To the party, the decision of the conveners to include it without any consultation is disrespectful.

A statement signed by PNC General Secretary, Janet Nabila, has thus demanded that the conveners immediately remove the party’s logo from the flyer.

The PNC has threatened to initiate legal action if the conveners fail to do the needful.

The march led by the Minority in Parliament is aimed at getting the BoG Governor and his two deputies to resign from office due to the over GH¢60.8 billion losses the central bank recorded in 2022.

The march has been scheduled for October 2, 2023, following an injunction by the Ghana Police Service over the choice of routes.

The NDC MPs were initially seeking to march on Tuesday, September 5, from Makola, through Rawlings Park and Opera Square to the frontage of the Bank of Ghana.

However, the police argue that the route is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic and thus going by that route could endanger public order, public safety and the running of essential services.

They had proposed an alternate route starting from the Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square, which the minority rejected.

