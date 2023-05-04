The People’s National Convention (PNC), has commiserated with Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama, its five-time presidential candidate over the death of his son, Ishmael.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the United States of America.

In a statement signed by PNC Secretary, Janet Nabila, the party conveyed sympathies to Dr Mahama.

“We feel how weak and fruitless our words would be in our attempt to beguile you and your family from the grief of your son but we cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation in the Bible that, nothing happens in this world without the knowledge of God and he has a reason for everything,” the statement read in part.

The party further prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and also for the family.

“We pray the God of Abraham would appease the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only with the cherished memories of your son.

“Once again, kindly accept our deepest condolences, Your Excellency,” the statement added.

Ishmael was said to be a Naval Officer.

He was the eldest son of PNC’s longest-serving leader who was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador-at-large by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

