It is the prayer of one of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopefuls, John Mahama, that the presidential and parliamentary primaries will come on as scheduled.

Addressing party delegates at Wa West, the former President expressed hope a consensus will be reached to ensure a successful process.

“We know on Saturday God willing, we have a little obstacle to cross because of an injunction one candidate has placed on the primaries but we are hopeful that some understanding can be reached so that we go ahead with these primaries.

“And so on Saturday, we will come together and vote for our parliamentary candidates and our presidential candidate,” he said.

The primary, scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, is currently in limbo over an injunction application filed by one of the aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Dr Duffuor had earlier called for a postponement of the election over what he described as discrepancies in the voters register and has filed an injunction in pursuit of his demand.

Dr Duffuor has claimed that the party failed to provide the necessary photo album register in compliance with the party’s rules, five weeks prior to the elections.

He added that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, although they had requested for it in March.

Dr Duffuor added that despite his request for a postponement of the elections until a full photo album register is secured, the party has failed to heed his request.

Thus, he is asking the court to grant an interlocutory injunction to restrain the party and its national officers from holding the elections scheduled for May 13.

The court was expected to hear the case on Monday but the NDC on Wednesday applied for an abridgement of time – shortening the duration given and bringing the hearing to Friday.

