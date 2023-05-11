A Bibiani Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old National Service person to three weeks in police custody for allegedly defiling three pupils in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to reports, the accused, Bismark Ansu, a class two teacher, organised extra classes for his pupils in January this year and while at it, he lured three of the girls and took advantage of them sexually.

The victims are said to be between the ages of eight and nine, and he threatened to kill them should they expose him to anyone.

After some weeks of the alleged sexual assault, the parents of the victims noticed abnormal blood discharges from their daughters’ private parts and upon interrogation, they disclosed the ordeal.

The matter was quickly reported to the police at Sefwi Asawinso, and a medical form was issued to the complainants to take the victims to any government hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement, all of which corroborated the defilement claims.

The accused person was subsequently arrested and was charged with three offenses: i) threat of death contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], ii) defilement contrary to Section 101 of Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], and iii) threat of harm contrary to Section 74 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29] and was put before the Bibiani Circuit Court.

He has been remanded and is to reappear on Monday, May 29, 2023 after the court heard the details of the cases.

The victims are receiving treatment at the hospital.