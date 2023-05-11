A group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is breathing on the neck of former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor for seeking to place an injunction on the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

United Cadres Front of Ghana said the action taken by the flagbearer aspirant is “diabolic”.

The party is currently unsure if it can proceed with its planned Saturday primaries following the injunction application by Dr Duffuor, for which the Electoral Commission has announced on Wednesday that it is unable to supervise the polls until the legal wrangling is resolved.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the cadres leadership said it “learnt with shock the machinations of Dr Kwabena Duffuor and his Campaign Team to derail the forthcoming NDC primaries, especially that of the Flagbearer race by seeking to secure a court injunction on it.

“By this diabolical act, we are asking all delegates for the 13th May, 2023 NDC Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to call off the bluff of Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to become the flagbearer of the NDC.”

The statement, signed by National Chairman of the United Cadres Front, Comrade Cadre Shine Gaveh, and titled Cadres, Arise Against Dr Kwabena Duffuo”r, entreated the Functional Executive Committee as well as the Election Directorate and Legal Team of the NDC to ensure that the elections come off as scheduled.

Below is the full statement:

