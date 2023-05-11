The Ghana Legal Council (GLC) has with immediate effect withdrawn its recognition of faculties of law of three private universities.

The affected universities are; Presbyterian University College (Kumasi Campus), Wisconsin International University College (Kumasi Campus) and Greenfield College (Sunyani).

The notice was published in the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, May 10.

While the reason for the withdrawal of recognition is not stated, the GLC noted that their decision was “in pursuant to Section 4 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960, Act 32 [As inserted by the Legal Profession Act (Amendment) (No.2) decree, 1967 (NLCD 213) s.1 (a)]” which stipulates that;

“With effect from the first day of January1971, a person shall not be qualified for enrolment under any provision of the Act unless he is he holder of a degree from a University approved by the General Legal Council.”

“The General Public is advised accordingly,” the notice signed by the Secretary of the GLC, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo (JA) concluded.