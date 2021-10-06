The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has given the General Legal Council (GLC) a 10-day ultimatum to correct errors against some candidates who sat for the 2021 Ghana Law School entrance exams.

NUGS has threatened to take legal action against the Council should it fail to comply with its demands.

The 2021 entrance exam saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gaining entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

A total of 790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam which was organised in August.

The pass rate is in line with previous records except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed.

The re-occurring incident has sparked rage among a section of applicants amid claims most of the people denied admissions clocked the 50 pass mark.

Addressing the media, NUGS General Secretary, Julius Kwame Anthony, described the act as unjust and an affront of injustice against the candidates.

ALSO READ:

Mr Anthony reiterated that it was high time parliament took steps to amend the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) to grant Public Universities the needed legal status to run the professional course.

They have also appealed to parliament to treat the issue as an emergency and summon the appropriate authorities to answer to the annual failures.