The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged calm among aggrieved 2021 Ghana Law School applicants as the matter is a delicate one.

NUGS, in a statement, assured relevant stakeholders have met over the mass failure that marred the entrance exam to resolve it.

The 2021 entrance exam saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gaining entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

A total of 790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam which was organised in August.

The pass rate is in line with previous records except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed.

The re-occurring incident has sparked rage among a section of applicants amid claims most of the people denied admissions clocked the 50 pass mark.

ALSO READ:

NUGS’ statement jointly signed by the President, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, and the Press and Information Secretary, Alexander Owusu Ansah, also debunked reports of a planned press conference about the situation.

To NUGS, it is too early to start media engagements, hence will urge all and sundry to remain resolute as the steps to restore parity continue.

Read the statement below: