The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to probe the mass failure the 2021 Ghana law school entrance exam witnessed.

Mr Sosu, who is also a Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, wants Mr Bagbin to order the Ghana Legal Council to submit the raw scores of the exam for verification and review by the committee.

According to him, his petition is in line with the principles of transparency, accountability, and effective separation of powers as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

“Article 37(1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that the State shall endeavor to secure and protect a social order founded on the ideals and principle of freedom, equality, justice, probity, and accountability as enshrined in Chapter 5 of this Constitution; and in particular, the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring every citizen has equality of rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law,” the Human Rights lawyer noted.

The 2021 entrance exam saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gain entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

Some 790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam which was organised in August.

The pass rate is in line with previous records, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed.

Therefore, the legislator believes the probe will afford the country the opportunity to know if the scores are based on actual performance of students during examinations or a lack of infrastructure to accommodate more people.

“As such, there is the need for investigations to ascertain whether or not the pass rates and scores are based on the actual performance of students during examinations, or as a result of lack of available infrastructure to accommodate the excess numbers, hence this petition,” he added.

