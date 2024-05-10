The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says the Speaker of Parliament has not contravened the Standing Orders by choosing not to respond to a plea of the Majority.

His defence of The Speaker follows the Majority in Parliament’s urgent plea on May 3 for the house to reconvene to address crucial government matters.

In a letter directed to the Speaker by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, reference was made to Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which authorises 15% of the House members to request Parliament’s recall.

The main agenda items for the requested session include the adoption of the 34th Report of the Appointments Committee and the consideration of a motion on additional financing.

Specifically, the caucus seeks Parliament’s attention on a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project,” as well as a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.”

Speaking on Joy FM at midday, Mr. Dafeamekpor said that “The Speaker has not broken the Constitution or the Standing Orders. So let us be careful of that; the Majority knows what he has to do under the Standing Orders. The Standing Orders are very clear; if that requirement is met, then The Speaker would have to review the Standing Orders, issue a summons, and recall it within seven days. In the absence of The Speaker, we have the First Deputy Speaker, who would act; in the absence of the First Deputy Speaker, the Second Deputy Speaker would act. Is the majority leader saying that in the absence of The Speaker, nobody can act?”

He said the First Deputy Speaker is affiliated with the NPP, whereas the Second Deputy Speaker collaborates closely with the NPP in parliamentary affairs; hence, there is no cause for concern.

“The First Deputy is a member of parliament on the ticket of the NPP; the Second Deputy Speaker is the independent member of parliament who is caucusing in doing business with the Majority in parliament; hence, what is the NPP’s beef?”

READ ALSO: