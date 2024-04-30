Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has kept the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances waiting since morning.

The Minister was scheduled to appear before the committee today.

The committee’s responsibilities include holding public officers accountable for the policies and programs of the government, especially when ministers make official comments on government-executed projects.

Dr. Matthew Prempeh was supposed to appear this Tuesday morning, but the committee members have been waiting without his arrival.

The Minister reportedly later claimed that, he could not appear as he was outside the country and requested a deputy to represent him.

However, the committee insisted that he should appear in person.

According to the Ranking Member of the Committee, John Oti Bless, the Chief Director at the Ministry requested that, the Committee allow the Ministry to appear later.

The Committee has rescheduled his appearance to Friday (March 3, 2024).

The Energy Minister is expected to answer questions on the general energy situation, electrification, and the removal of aquatic weeds on the Volta Lake, among others.

The Committee is also waiting to have the Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson to respond to questions in her sector.

