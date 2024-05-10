Africa’s waste management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has commissioned another municipal solid waste recycling plant also known as Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) in the Volta.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, heads of department of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, selected Municipal and District Assemblies at Akrofu-Ediope, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the facility will receive waste from eight Municipal and District Assemblies including Ho and Adaklu for processing and recycling.

Ghana’s multi-entrepreneur announced that the facility will process 600 tons of waste in a day adding that luckily enough for Ghana, our waste is 99% recoverable which his outfit is doing justice.

This facility according to Dr. Agyepong is the result of the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo support in cutting sod for the construction of sixteen (16) IRECOPs across the 16 regions in 2020.

He said, this facility is joined to the Medical Waste Plant, which was commissioned earlier and a wastewater treatment plant which will be completed soon. The facility will employ over 300 people in the Volta Region into various job categories.

Dr. Agyepong showed gratitude to the chiefs of Akrofu-Ediope, Members of Parliament, current and past ministers of the sanitation ministry and assured them that his company will do more to transform our waste sector.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa showered praises on the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and his staff across the nation for the great job they are doing.

He said the people of the Volta Region are excited about the facility because of the job creation and tourism benefits it brings.

“This will greatly help the region contribute its bid towards climate change” he stated.

The President’s representative and Minister-designate to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan said this facility contributes to the President’s efforts to transform the waste management sector of Ghana.

She said indeed the President has a vision for Ghana, that is the reason he created the Sanitation Ministry for the waste sector transformation.

She urged handlers of the waste plant to engage with the requisite heads of department at the MMDAs to create more awareness for the efficient and maximum use of the facility.

“indeed, this is a considerable improvement towards the Clean Ghana Agenda” she added.

This is the 6th of the 16 plants to be commissioned with three more plants in Upper West, Bono and North East Regions to be inaugurated in the coming days. The other seven plants are at various levels of completion.