The Majority in Parliament has submitted an urgent request for the reconvening of the House to tackle crucial government matters.

In a letter to the Speaker by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, reference was made to Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, permitting 15% of House members to call for Parliament’s recall.

The main items on the agenda for the proposed session are the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and the consideration of a motion concerning additional financing.

Specifically, the Caucus aims to draw Parliament’s attention to a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project,” along with a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.”

In their petition, the Caucus emphasized the importance of the request, stating, “Mr Speaker, it is important to state that this request is being brought in good faith to enable Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana.”

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and according to the Standing Orders, the Speaker of Parliament is anticipated to convene Parliament within seven days upon receipt of this request.