The campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, Alhaji Ziblim Alhassan, has urged the party’s national executives to furnish the campaign team with adequate logistics to help unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Eric Opoku, in the December polls.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Asunafo South NPP Campaign Team in Kukuom, Alhaji Ziblim Alhassan blamed the lack of logistics as a significant factor to their loss in the parliamentary election in the 2020 elections.

He stressed the need for essential materials to run an effective campaign in the constituency.

Alhaji Alhassan appealed to the national leadership of the party to prioritize the provision of all necessary logistics for an effective campaign in the December polls.

Also, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asunafo South, Frank Aduse Poku called for unity to help defeat Eric Opoku in the December 7th elections.

He expressed optimism about winning the parliamentary seat and assured that the party would implement measures to win the parliamentary election.

