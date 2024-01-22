The Parliament of Ghana is scheduled to resume sittings for the Fourth Session on February 6, 2024 after the Christmas and New Year break.

Parliament on Saturday, December 23, 2023, adjourned sittings for the holidays, after passing the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year ending, on December 31, 2023.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced the resumption in a statement dated January 17, 2024.

“KNOW YE ALL MEN that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and Ten O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 6th February 2024 to be the date and time which the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence.”

Statement below:

