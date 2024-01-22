Renowned Highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee has expressed concerns about the alarming rate of road accidents in Ghana.

He attributed the issue to the illegal acquisition of driving licences.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show, Kwaisey Pee said tightening the process for obtaining a licence could significantly reduce accidents on the roads.

“If I were the DVLA boss, no one would easily get a licence. If I am able to curb that alone, I think it would curb lots of accidents” he stated.

