Dr Louisa Satekla, the gorgeous wife of reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy, on Friday, January 19, turned a year older.

Taking to Instagram, Stonebwoy shared rare and heartwarming photographs with his wife to commemorate the day.

The musician born Livingstone Satekla in his caption expressed his pride in his wife and extended heartfelt wishes for a future filled with happiness and success.

He wrote, ‘As it is Ordained To Be, A Queen After My Heart ❤️ Life is the Ultimate ‼️ Double Blessings, Celebrate +1,” he celebrated.

Below is Stonebwoy’s post: